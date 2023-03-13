COP ARRESTED FOR EXTORTION

A police officer has appeared in court for allegedly extorting US$500 from a woman he accused of drug dealing.

Clever Daika (59) of CID commercial crime division in Harare appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti charged with extortion and was remanded in custody pending bail ruling on Thursday.

The State alleged that on Friday last week, Daika accused Pamela Glenda of dealing in dangerous drugs and threatened that she was going to be arrested by ZACC, with the commission seizing her property as well. He said he could stop this if she paid him US$500.

Ms Glenda reported Daika’s demands to the police who then set a trap and arrested him. He was arrested allegedly in possession of the bribe money with the telephone conversation forming part of the evidence. Herald