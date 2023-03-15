ARMED ROBBERS RAID GWERU SERVICE STATION

ARMED robbers pounced on FSI Service Station in Gweru along Harare-Bulawayo Highway and got away with US$1 200, cellphones and a laptop among other gadgets.
Police confirmed the incident that happened occurred on 12
March around 9PM.
Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
said the four-member gang parked their vehicle a few meters from the garage
before one of them pretended to be a customer who wanted to buy fuel.
“Two fuel attendants, Allan Jila (38) and Mlungisi
Kasunzuma were on duty at the filling station. An unknown male adult parked a
silver Honda Fit and requested to buy fuel using a jerry can after giving the
impression that the vehicle had run out of fuel,” said Inspector Mahoko.
While being attended to, he produced a pistol and force
marched the employees into the office before he was joined by three more
assailants who disembarked from the vehicle.
“They demanded keys to the safe which they were given and
they opened the safe and took US$1 206 cash. They also searched the employees
and took their cellphones and an HP laptop before speeding off in the same
vehicle,” said Inspector Mahoko.
He appealed to members of the public to assist in locating
the suspects.
“We are appealing to members of the public who might have
information that might lead to the arrest of these suspects to approach any nearest
police station. We also urge people who operate businesses to consider putting
water tight security systems to safeguard their investments,” said Inspector
Mahoko. Chronicle
