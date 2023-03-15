ARMED ROBBERS RAID GWERU SERVICE STATION

ARMED robbers pounced on FSI Service Station in Gweru along Harare-Bulawayo Highway and got away with US$1 200, cellphones and a laptop among other gadgets.

Police confirmed the incident that happened occurred on 12 March around 9PM.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the four-member gang parked their vehicle a few meters from the garage before one of them pretended to be a customer who wanted to buy fuel.

“Two fuel attendants, Allan Jila (38) and Mlungisi Kasunzuma were on duty at the filling station. An unknown male adult parked a silver Honda Fit and requested to buy fuel using a jerry can after giving the impression that the vehicle had run out of fuel,” said Inspector Mahoko.

While being attended to, he produced a pistol and force marched the employees into the office before he was joined by three more assailants who disembarked from the vehicle.

“They demanded keys to the safe which they were given and they opened the safe and took US$1 206 cash. They also searched the employees and took their cellphones and an HP laptop before speeding off in the same vehicle,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He appealed to members of the public to assist in locating the suspects.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that might lead to the arrest of these suspects to approach any nearest police station. We also urge people who operate businesses to consider putting water tight security systems to safeguard their investments,” said Inspector Mahoko. Chronicle