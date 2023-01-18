EX COP TURNED DRUG DEALER NABBED

THREE suspected drug dealers, one of them an ex-police officer, were yesterday arrested in Bulawayo following a raid at their homes in Entumbane suburb.
Police recovered marijuana, alcohol, weight gain tablets
and cough syrups among other illicit substances. They also found pipes, which are used to
inhale drugs, skin-lightening creams and plastic sachets, which are used to
package drugs.
Elton Ndlovu (37), a former police officer, Asprila Maphosa
(23), and Lydia Ndlovu-Mthimkhulu (27) are allegedly linked to an organised
drug syndicate targeting youths.
The trio’s arrest is in response to the recent case in
which 17 youths from Entumbane suburb were rushed to Ingutsheni Central
Hospital after overdosing on crystal methamphetamine (meth).
The rate at which youths are abusing drugs has grown considerably
with residents attributing that to the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown. About 250
drug addicts are attended to at Ingutsheni Central Hospital monthly, with the
number of youths abusing drugs continuing to rise in Bulawayo.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube told
journalists yesterday that the suspects were arrested following a crackdown on
criminals in Entumbane.
“Our officers acted on a tip-off and raided the two houses
in Entumbane and recovered a consignment of illicit drugs after conducting a
search and arrested the three suspects. As police, we continue to conduct our
investigations as we suspect that these people are operating as a syndicate
involving several others,” he said.
Insp Ncube said the trio is expected to appear in court
soon on charges of dealing in dangerous drugs.
“We arrested Lydia Ndlovu also known as Lydia Mthimkhulu
last year during which she was only using Ndlovu as her surname. She was
convicted of similar charges and got a suspended sentence of six months,” he
said.
“This time around Lydia changed her surname to Mthimkhulu
probably as a way of trying to avoid court bringing up the suspended sentence
from her previous conviction.”
Insp Ncube said Lydia’s mother, Jane Ndlovu popularly known
as MaHadebe is an alleged drug peddler who is operating behind the scenes.
He urged parents and guardians to immediately report cases
of drug abuse and also desist from dealing with their children involved in
substance abuse.
“As police, we have noted that most of these youths that
abuse drugs were either raised in child-headed families or live with
grandparents. We are, therefore, going to conduct a community awareness
campaign against drug and substance abuse at Honours Academy and Entumbane High
School,” said Insp Ncube.
Zimbabwe is experiencing an upsurge in drug abuse cases and
most of those abusing the drugs are young people.
Last year, the Ministry of Health and Child Care launched a
five-year strategic plan (2021-2025) against substance abuse to curb its
prevalence which has become alarming.
Substances that are commonly abused are alcohol (both
licensed and unlicensed brews) tobacco, cannabis and non-medical use of
controlled medicines such as codeine-containing cough medicines and
benzodiazepines. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment