ZANU PF BIGWIGS PLOT COME BACKS

ZANU PF stalwarts and ex-ministers in the current administration and late former President Robert Mugabe’s government are plotting a political comeback after they were cleared by the politburo to contest in the party’s central committee elections set for today and tomorrow, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.
Some current ministers, who also did not meet the party’s
selection criteria, were also plotting to make some inroads into key party
organs.
This followed a decision to waiver restrictions, which
could have relegated them into the political dustbin ahead of the Zanu PF
congress later this month.
The central committee is Zanu PF’s highest decision-making
body in-between congresses.
However, the party also disqualified many others from
contesting the central committee polls, accusing them of being double agents,
although the party refused to name them.
Party political commissar Mike Bimha told journalists
yesterday that a number of Zanu PF cadres who had wanted to contest were left
hanging in the balance because they did not meet the set criteria of serving
the party for 15 consecutive years.
“You might find that we had a number of ministers — current
ministers (and) former ministers who had applied, but who did not meet the
requirements in terms of the 15 years, five years, but who now had to seek
waivers. Mthuli (Ncube) is an example, he has now been afforded the waiver, he
will be standing for election in the Bulawayo province. You had Sekai Nzenza,
who has also been allowed to stand in Mashonaland East. You also have former
Minister of Health, Obadiah Moyo, who is also going to stand in Harare,” Bimha
said.
He added that the party had disqualified some candidates
because information showed that some were “double agents”.
“You also have those who have been disqualified because
there (was) additional information to the point that probably they are not in
good standing in terms of their activities — some who might not really (be)
moving with us, who might probably be Zanu PF during day time and opposition
during the night,” Bimha said.
In Midlands, former Minister of Special Affairs for Lands
and Resettlement Flora Buka, a former close Mugabe ally, was cleared to contest
in elections today after a politburo meeting which ran deep into the night on
Thursday.
Ex-ministers Francis Nhema (Environment) and Simbarashe
Mumbengegwi (Foreign Affairs) will battle it out with national consultative
assembly member Breakfast Ncube and ex-Allied Timbers chairperson Emmanuel
Fundira.
Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda
reportedly told party faithful in Gokwe in a WhatsApp group that he would wait
on Mnangagwa to appoint him back into the central committee “if he sees fit”.
In Mashonaland West, former ministers Priscah Mupfumira
(Environment) and Webster Shamu (Policy Implementation) will battle it out for
a slot into Zanu PF mainstream politics.
Ex-ministers Christopher Mushohwe (Information), Supa
Mandiwanzira (ICT) and Sydney Sekeramayi (Defence) — all former close Mugabe
allies — are also eyeing central committee positions.
Mandiwanzira is expected to square off with former Nyanga
South legislator Paul Kadzima and current central committee member Moses Gutu
in Nyanga South.
Mushohwe will battle it out with Zanu PF Manicaland
chairperson and Transport deputy minister Mike Madiro and former youth boss
Admire Mahachi.
Some of the contestants include Christopher Chingosho
(ex-Local Government deputy minister), Shadreck Chipanga an ex-Home Affairs
deputy minister and former Central Intelligence Organisation director-general
in the 1990s.
Chingosho and Chipanga are among 12 candidates that have
successfully applied to contest in Makoni district, Manicaland province.
They will face Information and Communication Technology
minister Jenfan Muswere and former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa in the
elections.
Chingosho has declared victory claiming he was more popular
than Chinamasa.
Only two candidates from Makoni district are expected to be
elected into the central committee.
In Mashonaland Central, James Makamba, Chenhamo
Chimutengwende, Nicholas Goche (former State Security minister), Alice
Chimbudzi, Sam Parirenyatwa, Angeline Tongogara, Paul Mazikana, Fortune Chasi
(former Energy minister) Lazarus Dokora (ex-Education minister) and Douglas
Karoro, among others, are contesting.
Karoro, who was expelled as Agriculture deputy minister, is
out on bail facing charges of stealing 700 bags of fertiliser, US$18 000 worth
of maize seed and 5 000 vegetable seed kits from presidential inputs schemes
and selling them.
Former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu yesterday said he had
completely cut ties with Zanu PF and was not eyeing a comeback.
Former ministers Bright Matonga (Information), Terrence
Mukupe (Finance deputy) and Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna are not contesting
after their candidatures were turned down.
Party sources also told NewsDay Weekender that Information
deputy minister Kindness Paradza and Marian Chombo (Local Government deputy
minister) both have Mnangagwa to thank after their previous flirtations with
opposition parties was not considered.
Party members in Mashonaland West province said they were
shocked after Mnangagwa gave the nod to controversial Mike Chimombe to
participate in the elections.
Chimombe was recently arrested for allegedly defrauding a
Harare man of US$16 500 in a botched residential stand deal. He is out on bail.
The polls will be fiercely contested amid vote-buying
allegations, rigging and intimidation.
In Matabeleland, a total of 40 candidates, including Zanu
PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and Speaker of the National
Assembly Jacob Mudenda, are contesting.
Mpofu’s wife Sikhanyisiwe (Umguza) is unopposed alongside
Small to Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni (Nkayi) and Siphiwe
Mafuwe (Hwange).
Mudenda is facing off with eight other candidates in
Hwange, while Mpofu is contesting against two challengers in Umguza.
In Lupane West, sitting legislator Martin Khumalo is not
contesting. There are five candidates in Lupane. In Binga, there are nine
candidates.
Minister of State in Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s
office, Sibangumuzi Khumalo, is contesting in Tsholotsho against seven other
candidates, including Minister Without Portfolio Cain Mathema.
In Bulawayo, Tshinga Dube, Joshua Malinga and Mlungisi Moyo
are also contesting.
Addressing a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in
Marondera on Thursday, Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Daniel
Garwe warned party members against vote-buying.
“We now have a few days towards elections, and we are aware
of the vote-buying antics by candidates. We are warning all those doing that to
stop because they can be disqualified even on the eve of the election,” he
said.
Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told NewsDay
Weekender that the candidates’ curricula vitae (CVs) were vigorously checked.
“The CVs were vigorously checked and (went through)
numerous security checks. President Emmerson Mnangagwa also verified the CVs,”
Mutsvangwa said.
“On the issue of vote-buying, if people have evidence, they
can come forward to us to deal with the matter.”
Some party officials yesterday claimed that five other
notables in Mashonaland, Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South, Masvingo, and
Mashonaland Central provinces had been cleared to contest for central committee
posts while others were barred.
However, NewsDay Weekender could not verify all the names
by the time of going to print.
Mugabe was removed from power during an urgent central
committee meeting held in November 2017, which is now subject of court
proceedings by party faithful Sybeth Musengezi. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment