EU PUSHES FOR CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH GOVT

CHARMED by President Mnangagwa’s open door policy and far reaching economic reforms, more investors will be coming from the European Union (EU) which is prepared to extend loans to the private sector as relations between the 27-member bloc and Zimbabwe continue to improve.
After presenting his credentials to President Mnangagwa at
State House in Harare yesterday, incoming EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Jobst
Von Kirchmann, said the bloc is available for constructive dialogue with
Harare.
Prior to the advent of the Second Republic, relations
between Zimbabwe and the EU were strained after the latter sided with Britain
in unjustifiably sanctioning the country following its land reform programme
that redressed land inequities.
But President Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe is Open for Business
policy has seen a number of European countries setting up shop in the country
in yet another remarkable feat that Ambassador Kirchmann said can only be
deepened.
“My mission here is targeting constructive dialogue with
Zimbabwe. I said this today when the President said the EU no longer has
sanctions on Zimbabwe, that is exactly what makes it possible for us to engage
on trade aspects, we are the fourth largest Zimbabwean trading partner in the
country.”
Ambassador Kirchmann said with relations between Zimbabwe
and the EU having thawed since the dawn of the Second Republic, there is scope
for further co-operation especially in trade, a thrust that dovetails with
President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy that places international trade at the
heart of diplomatic relations.
“We are seeing more and more investors coming (to
Zimbabwe), the latest from France and Germany. We have at least US$105 million
worth of investment currently, which of course creates jobs. I am very happy
that the European Bank, the biggest bank in the world, has opened a credit
facility for the private sector. I had a meeting with them last week to see how
we can enlarge that facility into the future, to also increase further
investment from the private sector,” he said.
Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Economic Partnership
Agreement with the EU which goes beyond trade in goods, and include services
and investment, trade-related areas such as sustainable development,
competition, trade facilitation as well as further improvement in trade in
goods and rules of origin.
Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 has also piqued the EU, which is now
coming on board with financial packages to accelerate the nation’s goal of
becoming an upper middle-class economy in eight years’ time through inclusive
development as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
“The European Union and its member states stand ready to
support that. Currently we are investing around 60 million euros to support the
health sector, in the coming years we will support greener and climate smart
agriculture.
“The President today outlined how important it is for there
to be more productivity and sustainability in agriculture. Together with other
members of the EU, we will have around 162 million euros which we will invest
in greener and smarter agriculture,” Ambassador Kirchmann said.
The EU envoy, who was among four ambassadors who presented
their credentials yesterday, also lauded Zimbabwe for improving the role of
women in decision making through progressive quotas that have been introduced
by President Mnangagwa.
On his part, Switzerland Ambassador-designate, Mr Stephanie
Rey, described relations between his country and Zimbabwe as “excellent”.
Herald
