3 500 DELEGATES FOR ZANU PF CONGRESS

THE 7th Zanu PF National People’s Congress opens in Harare tomorrow with more than 3 500 delegates expected to attend the event running under the theme: “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.
Apart from the politics, and in line with President
Mnangagwa’s thrust of putting the economy first, a business expo will also be
conducted on the sidelines of the congress that caps elective conferences that
have been held this year which include the Women’s League, Youth League and War
Veterans League.
Accreditation of delegates began late last week across all
the country’s 10 provinces, and now final touches are being put in place for
the holding of a congress that will be officially opened by Zanu PF First
Secretary, President Mnangagwa.
More than 3 500 local delegates will physically attend the
congress while invited guests from sister revolutionary parties in the SADC
region, African continent and beyond will also grace the event.
Ruling parties expected to be in attendance are Chama Cha
Mapinduzi of Tanzania, Frelimo of Mozambique, South Africa’s African National
Congress, People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, South West Africa
People’s Organisation of Namibia, Botswana Democratic Party, Malawi Congress
Party and Burundi’s ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of
Democracy — Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD–FDD), among others.
Delegates from the Communist Party of China, Russian
Conservative Political party, Communist Party of Cuba and the December 12 Movement
from the United States are expected to grace the congress.
Zanu PF director for Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa
Mugwadi said that all systems are in place for the congress.
He said all wings of the party have endorsed President
Mnangagwa as the party’s sole Presidential candidate for 2023 harmonised
elections.
“What is most crucial is that as the congress goes into
motion this week, what is clearer now is that this congress follows
declarations upon declarations by the elective National Youth League, Women’s
League and the War Veterans League conferences that President Mnangagwa is the
party’s sole Presidential candidate.
“All the three organs of the party have endorsed the
indisputable candidature of President Mnangagwa as the sole candidate ahead of
the harmonised elections pencilled for 2023.
“All the country’s 10 provinces also held their Provincial
Co-ordinating Committees and in the process confirmed President Mnangagwa as
the party’s only foot soldier for the Presidential race,” Cde Mugwadi said.
He said the party through the Department of Finance and
Economic Development will be holding a business expo on the side-lines of the
congress.
“We are encouraging all businesses both private and public
to take the opportunity created by the Zanu PF Congress to market their
products,” Cde Mugwadi said.
A number of businesses have already confirmed their
participation. Herald
