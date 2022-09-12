TWO JOURNALISTS ATTACKED AT CHAMISA RALLY

CCC supporters yesterday beat up two journalists that wanted to cover the party’s rally addressed by Nelson Chamisa at Gadzema Stadium in Chinhoyi.

News Hawks’ Ruvimbo Muchenje and Voice of America’s Nunurai Jena were humiliated and harassed as they tried to gain access into the stadium.

In a statement, the Young Journalists Association (YOJA) confirmed.

“Muchenje who is a multimedia journalist was trying to find her way into the stadium and got herself beaten up by party security who attempted to block her from entering.

“She was forced on to the ground and made to roll, leaving her dress torn,” said YOJA secretary-general, Phil Jambaya.

YOJA condemned the barbaric act by CCC supporters and called upon the party to apologise.

Jena was attacked on allegations of reporting negatively about CCC.

Efforts to get a comment from CCC’s national organiser, Mr Amos Chibaya, and provincial chairman Mr Ralph Magunje were futile until the time of going to print.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe chapter, Nyasha Nyakunu, confirmed getting the allegations and said he was going to issue a statement.




