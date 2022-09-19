MADZIBABA'S WIFE GOES INTO LABOUR AS HE CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY



MADZIBABA Strive Masango’s wife was on Saturday rushed to the labour ward during her husband’s 35th birthday celebrations.

Chipo Mapako gave birth to a baby boy. She now has two kids. A road traffic accident claimed her three other children.

Madzibaba Masango was ecstatic with the bouncing baby, describing him as a gift from God.

“My wife was due to deliver, but she insisted on attending my birthday celebrations,” said Madzibaba Masango.

“This baby is a blessing considering that he came on my birthday.

“God has wiped away my tears by giving me a divine gift,” he said.

A number of musicians, who included Kapfupi, Mai Nga, Pumako, Tendai Dembo, Andy Muridzo and Peter Moyo, performed at his birthday bash.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) chaplain, Christine Phiri, also graced the celebrations.

Madzibaba Masango, who is based in Rugare suburb, has made a name for his “back to sender” prayers. H Metro