I DON'T REMEMBER IT : SON KILLS DISABLED DAD

A man who murdered his disabled father by assaulting him with a mattock and sticks has been slapped with a 16-year jail term.

Godknows Ndagurwa (24) was recently convicted of murder with actual intent by Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda.

In sentencing Godknows, Justice Muzenda said the court took into consideration the fact that he is a first-time offender.

“The court also took into consideration the time you spent in remand prison, therefore you will serve 16 years in prison,” said Justice Muzenda.

Godknows committed the offence last year in August and had been in remand prison since then.

Principal public prosecutor, Ms Jane-Rose Matsikidze said Godknows of Chikonzo Village under Chief Marange’s area struck his father, Mr Pindai Ndagurwa (65), on the forehead.

Mr Ndagurwa died on the spot.

Ms Matsikidze said Godknows came back from Bambazonke Rural Business Centre drunk and insulted his parents.

“On August 20, Godknows came home drunk and started insulting his parents before picking a fight with his father. He hit his father with a piece of log and also used the same weapon to destroy their house’s windowpanes.

“His father tried to wheel himself into the house to seek refuge, but he was overpowered and was hit on the head with a mattock,” said Ms Matsikidze.

Sensing danger, Godknows’ mother, Mrs Rhoda Ndagurwa called her other son for help.

Godknows’ brother swiftly reacted and managed to subdue him by tying his hands.

Mr Ndagurwa sustained a deep wound on the head and died before receiving any medical assistance.

A report was made to the police, thereby leading to Godfrey ‘s arrest.

Testifying in court, Mrs Ndagurwa said her son came back home drunk and picked a fight with his father.

She said she tried to save her husband by hiding him behind the sofa, but Godknows overpowered her.

In his testimony, Godknows said he doesn’t remember killing his father.

“What I remember is that people came to our homestead and beat me up saying I had killed my father.

“I only got to know that I had killed my father when the police came to take his body away and I was arrested,” he said. Manica Post