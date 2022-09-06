GIRL MURDERED FOR MESSING HER PANTS

THREE-YEAR-OLD girl died after being savagely assaulted by her uncle for messing her pants.

The suspect is currently being sought by the police after he fled from the scene.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the horrific incident.

“Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of murder in which a three-year-old minor died in Mabvazuva, Harare,” he said.

“She died after she was assaulted with a belt by her uncle, Ronald Moda.

“The victim had allegedly messed herself up after falling ill, and this did not go well with the suspect.

“The suspect is on the run, anyone with information to contact any nearest police station.”

Ass-Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to resolve their misunderstandings amicably.

This comes after police in Gutu arrested Aluis Mafukidze (26), in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mazonde Village, Masvingo.

“The suspect fatally struck the victim, Tsikirai Mafukidze (47), six times on the head with an axe, after a misunderstanding,” Ass-Comm Nyathi said.

“The victim had reprimanded the suspect for cutting down trees near the homestead.”

He said murders over misunderstandings were on the rise.

“Meanwhile, Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder in which Abisha Moyo (33) died while admitted at a local district hospital after he was struck with a stone on the head by the suspect, John Gwatidzo at Makotore Business Centre, after an argument over lobola,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

The suspect allegedly demanded a share of lobola paid to the victim, by the virtue of him being a village head. H Metro