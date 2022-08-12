ED NAMES NEW MINES PERM SEC

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Pfungwa Kunaka as the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.
This follows the retirement of Mr Onesimo Mazayi Moyo on 31
July.
In a statement on Friday, Chief Secretary to the President
and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said Mr Kunaka’s appointment is effective from
22 August.
“His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 205
(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe No 20 of (2013) as amended, approved the
appointment of Mr Pfungwa Kunaka as the permanent secretary in the ministry of
Mines and Mining Development,” Dr Sibanda said.
Mr Kunaka holds a BSc Degree in Economics and has risen
within Government services from being an economist in the ministry of Finance
and Economic Development to the post of Chief Economist Revenue Expenditure,
Director, Fiscal Policy and Advisory services and Chief director and
Expenditure Management.
“This experience exposed Mr Kunaka to the planning,
evaluation and financing of a wide range of investment projects and programmes
by all government ministries including in the mining sector,” said Dr Sibanda.
Dr Sibanda said the new permanent secretary engaged with
several developmental partners at bilateral and multilateral levels and with
international financial institutions to hammer out projects, programmes and
investment deals on behalf of the country.
Under the Second Republic, Mr Kunaka was seconded to the
One Stop Shop Investment under the office of President and Cabinet to establish
the formative infrastructure to operationalise the Zimbabwe Investment and
Development Authority (ZIDA), added Dr Sibanda.
“Mr Kunaka thus brings vast knowledge of and experience in
public administration and management across all sectors of government and a
deep understanding of the sectors of the economy in relation to their
contribution to inclusive and substantial national development.
“He is a strategic thinker with a sharp eye for financial
analysis and management, evaluation of investments and negotiation of
agreements to best advantage of the country,”
Dr Sibanda added that the deployment of Mr Kunaka to the
mining sector will bring the requisite stability and sustain inclusive growth
in the industry in its quest to meet its strategic targets under the ongoing
national development. Herald
