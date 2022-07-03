WE HAVE ALTERED VOTERS ROLL : ZEC

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has altered the voters roll for various constituencies and wards in a move meant to correct errors.

This comes after a number of civic society groups and opposition political parties complained about anomalies on the voters roll.

In a Government Gazette dated July 1, Zec chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana said the alteration was meant to fix errors.

“It is hereby notified in terms of section 35(2) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has altered the voters roll for the constituencies and wards listed to correct errors contained therein …” Silaigwana said.

“By the means of this notice, notification is made to any voter whose name appears in the first schedule who may have an objection to the alteration/correction to lodge an objection at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Mahachi Quantum or at respective commission provincial and district offices to the inclusion of his or her name not later than seven days from the date of publication of this notice.”

Election Resource Centre (ERC) programmes manager Solomon Bobosibunu said they had been calling on Zec to update the voters roll regularly.

“The ERC has for long called on the voters roll to be updated regularly as one of the means to restore voters and stakeholders” confidence in Zimbabwean elections,” he said.

“The intention must be to achieve an almost up-to-date/current voters roll in line with the principle of currency of the roll. We welcome the development and would further call on Zec to share data.”

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed a by-election in the Gokwe-Kabuyuni constituency which became vacant following the death of Leonard Chikomba.

The nomination court will sit on July 22, while the election will be held on August 27, 2022. Newsday