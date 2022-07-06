SANGOMA ATTACKED ME WITH A MACHETE OVER LAND ROW : DISABLED MARSHALL

A DISABLED parking marshal alleges his leg was amputated because of wounds he sustained after being attacked by a sangoma.
Farai Manhombori, who was well known for manning VIP cars
during high-profile events in the capital, is now walking on crutches.
In an interview with H-Metro, Manhombori alleges he was
attacked with a machete in Epworth by a sangoma, following a land dispute.
“My neighbour, Lovemore Mushangwe, a sangoma, came with his
child and grandchildren to attack me after he had instructed me to move from
where I am staying.
“We had gone to the Epworth Board and they told us to wait
for the Council but Lovemore decided to take matters into his own hands.
“He came around dawn and that is when he struck my leg with
a machete, which led to my amputation,” he said.
“I am diabetic and if you get a wound on the leg it will
not heal easily.
“My leg only healed when I got amputated,” said Farai.
He said the people who attacked him are still walking
scot-free.
“I reported my neighbour and his family to the police but
no one has been arrested yet.
“Every time I go there I am told to come back another time
for my case to be addressed.
“There was a time I went there and I saw that my docket had
been changed from CR 175/08/09 to CR 406/12/20 in favour of Lovemore,” he told
H-Metro.
Manhombori added: “I opened another docket and the case
number is Dhq 524/2/66/21 and, unfortunately, it got changed again.
“I reported five people and now only one is appearing in
the current docket.”
Manhombori said he believes justice will still take its
course.
“Lovemore is a sangoma and I believe he is doing something
to make the case disappear.
“It cannot be that every time I open a docket it gets
changed in his favour.
“I just want justice and I want those who made me disabled
to pay for what they did,” he said. Lovemore could not be reached for comment.
H Metro
