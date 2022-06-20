WOMAN FACILITATED RAPE OF MINOR

A NINE-YEAR-OLD was offered sweets by a strange woman before two men she connived with took turns to rape the minor.

One of the suspects, Edmore Matanganye, has appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, charged with rape.

Matanganye was denied bail and advised to approach the High Court for consideration.

His two accomplices are still at large.

The hearing is expected back in court on July 5.

Prosecuting, Anesu Chirenje, said earlier this month, the victim was on her way home when she was offered sweets by an unidentified woman.

The woman also indicated she had a parcel for the minor’s mother.

As the woman was speaking to the minor, Matanganye allegedly emerged from a corner, kidnapped the minor and took her to a secluded cabin.

The State alleges that Matanganye tied the minor’s legs and tapped her mouth before taking turns to rape her while the woman stood guard at the cabin door.

After the act, the trio threatened the minor not to disclose the encounter to anyone before releasing her.

However, on June 13, the minor fell sick and upon enquiry by her mother she disclosed how the two men had raped her.

A report was made to the police and, after investigations, Matanganye was arrested. H Metro