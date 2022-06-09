SHERIFF OF THE HIGH COURT ARRESTED

The Sheriff of the High Court, McDuff Madega, has been by arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Madega is expected to appear in court today.

In a statement last night, ZACC said Madega is alleged to have been instructed to auction a stand by a judgment creditor in fulfilment of a judgment debt.

He attached and auctioned the property to the highest bidder.

However, it is alleged that before confirming the sale of the property, Madega received an objection which he presided over, resulting in him not confirming the sale. But after allowing the objection to stand, Madega is alleged to have put the same property for sale by private treaty and did not disclose to the buyer about the previous objection.

Investigations are continuing into several other allegations against Madega. Herald