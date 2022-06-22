ROBBERS RAID PASTORS HOMES, FLEE WITH US$21K

OVER US$21 700 in cash, and property worth thousands of dollars, was lost when robbers raided a number of homes in the capital where Methodist Church in Zimbabwe pastors live.

Reverend Walter Machirori, of Methodist in Zimbabwe Church, Glen View Circuit, Harare, sustained injuries after he was attacked with a hoe when the robbers demanded keys for the safe.

His wife, Joyce Machirori, and their children had their hands tied together and forced to lie down during the raid.

The armed robbers got away with cash and property, which included laptops and cellphones.

Reverend Edward Goredema of Lusaka Circuit, Highfield, had his hands also tied and his family, including the security guard, were ordered to lie down.

Reverend Maxwell Mugabe of Lusaka Circuit was also robbed in the same manner and lost his cash and valuables.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Julius Chakanza, confirmed the incidents urging people to avoid keeping large sums of money at homes and churches.

“Police are investigating two cases where armed robbers broke into church residents and attacked resident pastors,” said Insp Chakanza.

“In Highfield, the armed robbers broke into a house where two pastors and their families were forced to lie down and their hands tied.

“One of the pastors lost US$850, two laptops, car keys and US$3 000 from a church safe, when he was forced to surrender safe keys.

“Another pastor lost US$7000 cash from church coffers and his US$450, cellphones and a laptop.

“In Glen View, a pastor was attacked with a hoe and robbers, armed with an AK 47, tied him and family members and took US$7 000 from a church safe and his US$3 400, laptops and cellphones,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro