ROBBERS RAID PASTORS HOMES, FLEE WITH US$21K

OVER US$21 700 in cash, and property worth thousands of dollars, was lost when robbers raided a number of homes in the capital where Methodist Church in Zimbabwe pastors live.
Reverend Walter Machirori, of Methodist in Zimbabwe Church,
Glen View Circuit, Harare, sustained injuries after he was attacked with a hoe
when the robbers demanded keys for the safe.
His wife, Joyce Machirori, and their children had their
hands tied together and forced to lie down during the raid.
The armed robbers got away with cash and property, which
included laptops and cellphones.
Reverend Edward Goredema of Lusaka Circuit, Highfield, had
his hands also tied and his family, including the security guard, were ordered
to lie down.
Reverend Maxwell Mugabe of Lusaka Circuit was also robbed
in the same manner and lost his cash and valuables.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Julius
Chakanza, confirmed the incidents urging people to avoid keeping large sums of
money at homes and churches.
“Police are investigating two cases where armed robbers
broke into church residents and attacked resident pastors,” said Insp Chakanza.
“In Highfield, the armed robbers broke into a house where
two pastors and their families were forced to lie down and their hands tied.
“One of the pastors lost US$850, two laptops, car keys and
US$3 000 from a church safe, when he was forced to surrender safe keys.
“Another pastor lost US$7000 cash from church coffers and
his US$450, cellphones and a laptop.
“In Glen View, a pastor was attacked with a hoe and
robbers, armed with an AK 47, tied him and family members and took US$7 000
from a church safe and his US$3 400, laptops and cellphones,” said Insp
Chakanza. H Metro
