RIOT COPS FAIL TO BREAK NURSES STRIKE

GOVERNMENT yesterday dispatched riot police with dogs at Harare’s Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in a futile attempt to stop nurses from protesting against low salaries and poor working conditions.
In other parts of the country, nurses stayed away from work
as they downed tools to compel government to pay them in United States dollars
as the country’s currency continues to be rendered worthless by runaway
inflation.
The protest forced the Health Service Board (HSB) to call
for an emergency bipartite salary negotiating meeting with the Health Apex
Council.
The meeting, however, yielded nothing after the negotiators
failed to come up with an agreement to address the nurses’ concerns.
HSB executive director Angelbert Mbengwa said he was in a
meeting when contacted for comment.
Health ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri referred
questions to the HSB.
In a statement, the Health Apex Council said: “The meeting took off at around 1pm. Out of all our grievances, the employer did
not provide any solutions save for his usual response that they are seized with
the matter and numerous promises said to be on the pipeline. For the finer
details, our representatives in various centres will give a full update
tomorrow (today) at our usual meeting places.
Meetings will start at 0800hrs. Tomorrow,
let us come in our numbers, in our uniforms carrying placards as we continue to
demand living wages and safe working places.”
Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo said
there was nothing “tangible” that came out of the meeting.
“We met the HSB today (yesterday) for the first time after
14 months,” Dongo said.
“No salary offer was tabled. The employer wanted to get an
understanding of our concerns, which we tabled. But without any step taken by
the employer to address our concerns, the struggle will continue. We will not
resume duty until the issues we raised have been raised.”
Some nurses who gathered at Parirenyatwa yesterday held
placards and chanted slogans in protest over poor working conditions.
They denounced the HSB for turning deaf ears to their plea
for improved working conditions.
Earlier on in the morning, government had ordered medical
superintendents to report health workers who failed to report for duty.
When NewsDay visited some major hospitals in the capital
yesterday, patients were queuing at out-patient departments, waiting for nurses
to attend to them.
Addressing the protesting nurses at Parirenyatawa Group of
Hospitals, Health Apex Council leader Tapiwanashe Kusotera said the
disgruntlement by health workers in the country had escalated.
Kusotera said the protests had now attracted very senior
members who previously did not take part in job action.
“Fear not and be courageous and do not be afraid.
Strengthen your brothers — those who are not sure of what is happening. I do
not take if tor granted that you’re here. We are going to do everything we can
to defend your interests and those of the patients. We want hospitals to work.
We want drugs to be available. Do not be in a hurry to go home. Tomorrow
morning, we meet here and I ask you to bring a friend.
“We all know who is not here. I have spoken to junior
doctors and they have received the signal-they will be here tomorrow, I know we
are all afraid of the human resources department but we see them here. We received a call from the OPC (Office of
the President and Cabinet). They are
talking about this and let’s intensity the efforts. If we stop now, we are
going to be burnt for no reason,” Kusotera said.
Meanwhile, at some schools across the country, teachers
failed to report for work, while at other schools they engaged in sit-in
protests.
In Bulawayo, most schools were, however, operating
normally.
The Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union told NewsDay
that 50% of teachers had taken heed of the call to engage in strike action for
one week, beginning yesterday.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira
Zhou said divisions rocking teachers’ unions had resulted in them failing to
achieve a full-blown strike.
“There are mixed reactions in schools,” Zhou said.
“Some teachers reported for duty, while others failed. What
is worrisome is that there is a section of teachers who are selling out the
struggle, working as firefighters for government. Those will pretend everything
is normal and report for duty. The solution is to restore the pre-October 2018
salaries of US dollars. Even if the salaries are increased by a million
percent, as long as it is in local currency, it will not work.”
Zimbabwe National Teachers Union chief executive Manuel
Nyawo said: “We have noted with concern that the idea of using percentages in
arriving at new levels of remuneration is misfiring by government as it can no
longer work in today’s hyperinflationary environment. If salaries are increased
by 100%, it would appear that salaries have been increased by a huge margin yet
100% of nothing is nothing. The figures being arrived at by a 100% increment on
salaries remain a big mockery to workers.”
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro said: “Our statistics are still looking good,” Ndoro said.
“Let’s see tomorrow (today).”
The meeting held between government and the Zimbabwe
Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions ended in a deadlock last week after
the workers rejected a 100% pay rise.
Public Service minister Paul Mavima, however, said teachers
were not on strike.
“There is nothing like that. Teachers are not on strike,”
Mavima said curtly. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment