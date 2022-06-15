MARRIED WOMAN FOUND IN BED WITH ELDERLY NEIGHBOUR

A 23-YEAR-OLD married woman was yesterday humiliated by her husband and neighbours who trapped her while she was in her bedroom with an elderly neighbour in Epworth.
The woman, only identified as Mai Tariro, was in her
matrimonial bedroom with her married neighbour, only identified as Mukoka.
Following a tip-off, neighbours surrounded her house,
waiting for the love birds to finish their business.
Mai Tariro claimed Mukoka wanted to rape her.
Mukoka was given a thrashing before his wife was called to
the scene.
Police attended the scene and managed to save Mukoka from
further beating.
Mai Tariro told H-Metro that Mukoka entered her house
unlawfully claiming he wanted to solve her differences with her husband.
“Mukoka was following me from the shops and entered my
bedroom unlawfully saying he wanted to hear my issues with my husband,” said
Mai Tariro.
“He was visibly drunk that he refused to leave my house,
that is why I locked the door from outside, and informed my husband.
“I never invited him for sex as alleged.
“Kana vanhu zvavasvota handina kusiya door rekumba
kwevabereki vangu rakavharika, ndinongorongedza zvinhu zvangu ndoenda,” she
said.
She refused to comment on rape allegations.
Mai Tariro’s husband, Baba Tariro, returned from the police
base in anger and collected Mai Tariro’s undergarments and left the house.
He returned to his house, after some minutes, claiming that
he had sorted out everything but refused to elaborate.
“I have sorted what I saw as the best way possible from
this issue, ndatopedza handichisina chekutaura,” said Baba Tariro.
“I can now safely take my food since I was busy working
when this happened and I have no further comment on this matter,” he said.
Mukoka’s wife, Gogo Mukoka, told H-Metro that her husband
has been engaging in sinful acts for some time, blaming alcohol.
She told H-Metro Mukoka’s behaviour even forced her to
drink alcohol to try and see how she would act when drunk.
“Hakuna kudhakwa kwakadaro kwekuti munhu anonzi arasika
zvekunopinda mumba memukadzi wemunhu akadhakwa,” said Gogo Mukoka.
“If he got lost, why did he not go to a bar, a shopping
centre or his house?
“He has been a nuisance to a number of married women in the
past few months and I am sure he needs family help.
“One of the days I consumed a lot of alcohol and got drunk
to test my behaviour when drunk.
“Unoziva baba ava vaitombonamata pamwechete neni vakazorega
saka chinzenza chacho chanyanya,” she said.
Efforts to get Mukoka’s comment were fruitless as he
refused to entertain H-Metro.
