I CAN NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY JOANA ABDUCTION : BENZ OWNER

NEW details emerged yesterday during the trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members Joana Mamombe (Harare West MP), Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova who are accused of faking their abduction in 2020.
Andrew Manongore, the owner of the Mercedes Benz C type
vehicle which the trio used and was parked at Harare Central Police Station at
the time of their alleged abduction, said he had given the vehicle to Mamombe
on May 13, 2020, the day the trio was allegedly abducted.
The vehicle is still parked at the Harare Central Police
Station.
Giving evidence before Harare magistrate Faith Mushure,
Manongore said he could not remember the vehicle’s number plates, but he
identified it at the police station.
Prosecutor Michael Reza asked Manongore to confirm if the
number plates were registered as AFE 9222, but he said if the registration
number belonged to the Mercedes Benz vehicle parked at the police station, then
it was his.
Further asked by Reza whether he was in control of that
vehicle on the day the trio was abducted, he said Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova
had the vehicle.
In their defence, Mamombe and Chimbiri said they left the
vehicle parked opposite Harare Central Police Station after they were arrested
by some police officers who instructed them to lock it and get into a kombi
which had tinted windows.
Manongore said he voluntarily gave the vehicle to Mamombe, but could not remember whether it had any special features. He said his vehicle had no tracker, but had a spare key.
Mamombe and Chimbiri’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama asked
Manongore to explain whether the vehicle could be opened in the absence of the
owner.
But Manongore said he was not the one who assisted the
police to park it in their parking lot.
“I was called by the police at a later stage to identify
the vehicle at the Harare Central Police Station parking area. I cannot deny
nor confirm their abduction as I also learnt about it on social media,” he
said. Manongore also told the court that he could not deny nor confirm that the
trio parked the vehicle opposite the police station and that they were later
abducted, tortured or sexually abused in Muchapondwa village in Bindura where
they were allegedly taken.
He is the sixth witness to testify in the matter. Other
witnesses, Fortunate Machingauta and Takudzwa Shumbayaonda are expected to
testify today.
Last week, Godfrey Mangezi from Econet Zimbabwe confirmed
that calls made by the accused showed that they were located at the Harare
Central Police Station.
Initially, police had denied arresting the trio.
In another matter, three CCC activists yesterday appeared
before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi to face charges of public violence.
This was after violence broke out in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza during
slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral wake last week.
The trio, Precious Jeche (41), Misheck Guzha (62) and Odius
Makoma (42) were represented by Noble Chinhanu who argued that the CCC
supporters were actually victims of the violence, not perpetrators.
Chinhanu further submitted that during the melee in
Nyatsime, his clients’ properties were destroyed.
They were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.
Allegations are that on June 14, 2022, the trio in the
company of other accomplices still at large, attended Ali’s funeral service in
Nyatsime, where they connived to avenge, through violence, her brutal murder by
suspected Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba.
The accused and their accomplices were reportedly
transported from various locations to Nyatsime where they allegedly moved
around on foot, stoning houses, breaking window panes and also burnt down the
house of Zanu PF chairperson for Nyatsime, George Murambatsvina.
The State further alleges that they also went to
Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, where they torched a gazebo,
damaged windows of 13 shops, four beerhalls and looted groceries and electrical
gadgets.
They are also accused of assaulting people and damaging
vehicles and properties of 53 people in the Nyatsime area, prejudicing the
community of $5,8 million.
Moses Mapanga prosecuted. Newsday
