CAR PLOUGHS INTO STUDENTS : ONE DEAD

A RUJEKO High School student died on the spot while four others were severely injured after a motorist lost control of his vehicle and hit the pupils who were at a bus stop waiting for transport.

The accident happened last Friday at around 4PM along the Gokwe-Kwekwe Highway.

Rujeko High School is located a few metres away from the major road.

Midlands police spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said: “Irvene Phiri (45) was driving a Mazda Familia towards Gokwe from Kwekwe. Upon approaching the 50 kilometre peg, Phiri lost control of the vehicle and hit five children who were at a bus stop waiting for transport.”

Tinotenda Siphelani reportedly died on the spot while four others were injured, he said.

The injured were rushed to Zhombe Hospital before they were further referred to Kwekwe General Hospital. The body of the deceased was taken to Zhombe Hospital mortuary.

“Police appeal to motorists to exercise extreme caution and adhere to road traffic regulations. Drivers are reminded to reduce speed when approaching pedestrian and school children crossing points,” said Insp Mahoko. Herald