CAR PLOUGHS INTO STUDENTS : ONE DEAD

A RUJEKO High School student died on the spot while four others were severely injured after a motorist lost control of his vehicle and hit the pupils who were at a bus stop waiting for transport.
The accident happened last Friday at around 4PM along the
Gokwe-Kwekwe Highway.
Rujeko High School is located a few metres away from the
major road.
Midlands police spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said:
“Irvene Phiri (45) was driving a Mazda Familia towards Gokwe from Kwekwe. Upon
approaching the 50 kilometre peg, Phiri lost control of the vehicle and hit
five children who were at a bus stop waiting for transport.”
Tinotenda Siphelani reportedly died on the spot while four
others were injured, he said.
The injured were rushed to Zhombe Hospital before they were
further referred to Kwekwe General Hospital. The body of the deceased was taken
to Zhombe Hospital mortuary.
“Police appeal to motorists to exercise extreme caution and
adhere to road traffic regulations. Drivers are reminded to reduce speed when
approaching pedestrian and school children crossing points,” said Insp Mahoko.
Herald
