BUSINESSMAN BOPELA BEATS UP WIFE



BUSINESSMAN Aggripa “Bopela” Masiyakurima yesterday appeared in court on allegations of assaulting his wife.

Masiyakurima allegedly bashed his wife, Abigail Marongwe, on accusations of failing to feed their children.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He was released on free bail as he was coming from home.

It is the State’s case that last week, Masiyakurima was issued with a protection order by the Harare Civil Court, which barred him from insulting, threatening and assaulting his wife.

Three days later, at around 7.30pm, Masiyakurima allegedly accused his wife of failing to feed their children properly. His claims did not go down well with his wife, who responded, leading to a quarrel.

The State further alleges that Masiyakurima slapped her.

The businessman also allegedly threatened to chuck his wife out of the house saying the protection order she sought at the Harare Civil Court was useless.

The incident occurred in full view of Masiyakurima’s relatives, who will testify in court, it is alleged. H Metro