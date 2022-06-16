BODY FOUND DUMPED ALONG HIGHWAY

POLICE in Kwekwe are appealing to members of the public to help identify a man whose body was found lying along the Kwekwe-Harare Highway on Wednesday morning.
The body of the unidentified man was discovered around 6AM
with multiple injuries on the 213 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Harare
Highway.
The unidentified body has been taken to Kwekwe District
Hospital mortuary where it awaits postmortem.
Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
said police received a phone call from an unknown person informing them of the
body.
“On the day, Kwekwe Central Police received a call to the
effect that there was a body of male adult lying on the road. The estimated age
of the now deceased is between 20 to 25 years. The deceased was wearing a red
and blue striped t-shirt, faded jean trousers, black socks and black shoes. His
leather belt was cut with a suspected sharp object and his trousers had dry
blood stains,” said Inspector Mahoko.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information
regarding the deceased to approach the CID Kwekwe or any nearest police
station.
Meanwhile, police in Kwekwe are investigating a robbery
case where a man lost a Honda Fit vehicle to four unknown robbers who attacked
him.
Although finer details of the robbery case are not yet
clear, National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
confirmed the incident.
“Police in Kwekwe are appealing for information which may
assist in the investigation of a robbery case in which four suspects attacked
the complainant and stole two cellphones, US$30, and a white Honda Fit, AFL
6605,” he said. Chronicle
