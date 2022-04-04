ZIMSEC STANDOFF HITS RELEASE OF EXAMS

A STANDOFF between markers and the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has resulted in the examination board failing to release the 2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level results in time.
In previous years, Zimsec would release results in
February, giving prospective “A” Level pupils time to enrol and learn for at
least a month.
However, the first term ends on Thursday, with both “O” and
“A” Level results for 2021 yet to be released, affecting for high schools and
universities plans.
Scores of markers boycotted marking of examinations midway
after Zimsec failed to pay agreed allowances.
The delay in releasing the results has resulted in “O”
Level pupils failing to enrol for Form 5 classes for the first term.
It has also seen some pupils awaiting “A” Level results
failing to enrol with tertiary institutions such as the Zimbabwe Open
University during the March intake window, while others like the Midlands State
University have been forced to defer their intakes.
Zimsec spokesperson Nicholette Dlamini yesterday blamed the
COVID-19 pandemic for causing a shift in the normal calendar of the marking and
release of the examination results.
She said the board would release the results “soon”, but
failed to provide the exact date.
“The year 2019 was the last year we had the normal school
year. This is 2022 that we are now having a normal school year. If you look at
2021, the first term started in March and last year, the results came on April
23 and we haven’t reached the date,” Dlamini said.
“Our examinations were written last year. They started in
December and they finished on January 31, so according to the cycle and the
timeline, we have not yet reached that. The results will be released soon.”
But teacher unions said Zimsec’s explanation was not
convincing, adding that this added to the chaos bedevilling the education
sector.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president
Takavafira Zhou said the disruption of the marking process after examiners went
on strike in a dispute over allowances in February compromised the credibility
of the final results.
Zimsec markers downed tools accusing the examinations body
of failing to honour its pledge to pay them US$25 per day for those staying out
of residence and US$12 per day for those in residence.
“Markers went on strike amid the marking process and it
took longer for the few remaining makers to complete the process. And time was
moving,” Zhou said.
“Another thing, Zimsec lost a number of experienced markers
who did not turn up because they were incapacitated. This did not only
contribute to the delay of the results, but will also compromise the quality of
the results to be released.”
Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill
Taderera said the introduction of a new curriculum, in particular the
continuous assessment learning activities (Cala), had contributed to the delay
in the release of the results.
“The introduction of the Cala is a challenge to both
learners and teachers and is also affecting the whole process of how the
examinations are marked and how they are released because they are a new
aspect,” Taderera said.
In a latest review of the curriculum, PTUZ showed that the
syllabus was facing a number of challenges in implementation because of
inadequate funding and lack of understanding by both teachers and learners.
The curriculum, which was introduced in 2017, has projects
and tasks to be completed by students in some subjects and has been blamed for
creating avenues for corruption in the education sector, with teachers often
demanding payment to help pupils with their work.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president
Obert Masaraure said Zimsec was reeling “under mismanagement and underfunding”.
“The institution has not been spared of the rot that has
seized all State institutions. The disruption of marking because of a serious
labour dispute delayed the process. The
morale among personnel at Zimsec is at an all-time low and they are working at
a slower pace than expected,” he said.
Zimbabwe National Students Union president Lennox Machoko
added: “Given the circumstances where the government has reverted to the normal
calendar, it means that the universities and colleges will not have ample time
to do the whole application selection process since the results have been
delayed.”
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro said the ministry had a “robust catch-up strategy” when
contacted for comment.
“As soon as they are enrolled, they will hit the ground running,” he said. Newsday
