EPWORTH COUPLE ON HOUSEBREAKING SPREE

A MARRIED Epworth couple appeared in court yesterday for allegedly conniving to break into houses in Harare’s low-density suburbs.

Elton Chikwanangwana and Spiwe Kativhu appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them in custody to today, for bail consideration.

The court heard that the duo broke into Gift Siwela’s premises and stole a television set, gas tank and a battery.

They then allegedly broke into Emmanuel Zhou’s house in Borrowdale and stole a gas tank, Dell laptop and two blankets.

They also broke into Tafadzwa Mapupa’s house in Crowhill and stole two blankets and four pots.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro