MAMOMBE ABDUCTION : ZBC REELED IN

The matter in which CCC legislator Joana Mamombe and her accomplice Cecilia Chimbiri are facing charges of faking abductions has been deferred to Friday following indications that their lawyer wanted to retrieve some information from ZBC to boost their defence.
Mr Alec Muchadehama, who is representing the two accused
persons sought a postponement of the matter to allow him time to visit the ZBC
bosses to retrieve the information which he wanted to use in court.
He said the information includes publications of his
client’s cases.
Mamombe is being accused of publishing falsehoods claiming
that she had been abducted together with her accomplices Chimbiri and Netsai
Marova who is on the run.
Senior prosecutor Mr Michael Reza said he was not opposed
to the application but told the court that the defence should bring all its
witnesses on the next remand date or else he would ask them to close their
case. Herald
