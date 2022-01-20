HIGH COURT ORDERS CHIANGWA EVICTION

THE High Court has granted the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) led by Amon Madawo permission to evict its rival faction led by Cossam Chiangwa from a property in Westgate, Harare.
This was after Chiangwa defied a High Court ruling of
November 10, 2021, which ordered him to vacate the church’s property in
Westgate after losing the battle for control of the church.
Madawo, through his lawyers Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal
Practitioners, then filed an application seeking services of the Sheriff of the
High Court to evict Chiangwa and his AFM faction from the property.
The eviction order, dated January 19, 2022, read: “Whereas
Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe obtained an order in the High Court of
Zimbabwe on November 10, 2021 against Cossam Chiangwa of No 6 Kremio Drive,
Marlborough, Harare, ordering him and those claiming possession through him to
be ejected from and out of 696 New Ardlyn, Westgate, Harare, at present
occupied by the said Cossam Chiangwa and those claiming possession through
him,” the High Court order read.
“Now, therefore, you are required and directed to eject the
said Cossam Chiangwa and all persons claiming (possession) through him, his
goods and possessions from and out of all occupation and possession whatsoever
of the said ground or premises, and to leave the same, to the end that the said
may peacefully enter into and possess the same, and for so doing this shall be
your warrant.”
Several cases have been filed at the court as the battle
between the two AFM factions rages on.
On May 28, 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that Chiangwa was
not the legitimate leader of AFM. Chiangwa accepted the judgment and went on to
form a splinter faction and named it AFM of Zimbabwe, with symbols slightly
different from the main church. Newsday
