CCC DOUBLE CANDIDATES FIASCO

CONFUSION reigned supreme in the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party when it double fielded candidates in two Bulawayo wards at yesterday’s seating of the Nomination Court for by-elections set for March 26.

Bulawayo has seven wards which will hold by-elections on March 26 and CCC registered two candidates in both Ward 9 and Ward 26.

The party registered Donaldson Mabuto, who was the previous incumbent, and former Mpopoma legislator Bekithemba Nyathi in Ward 9, while in Ward 26 CCC will field Norman Hlabano, also a former incumbent, and Mthandazo Moyo.

Mabuto told the media yesterday that he was shocked by the party’s decision to field two candidates and called for the firing of party vice-president Professor Welshman Ncube.

It is unbelievable. We had two national signatories, who signed for our candidates, Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Charlton Hwende, but the ones who signed papers in Bulawayo are Prof Welshman Ncube and Siphiwe Ncube. Actually, people are being exposed for their evil deeds,” said Mabuto.





“Their evil has been exposed. We said we have built the new, but some people want to derail the new. This is tantamount to treason and as a youth member, we can’t accept this; heads of the signatories must roll. There is pandemonium in the ward as I speak because of this.”

Despite his party fielding double candidates, Mabuto said he was confident of reclaiming the seat he lost when he was recalled by MDC-T.

Hlabano said the decision showed that the new party was divided and without principles.

“If the parents are not principled and there is no family guideline, this is what happens. In a normal set up, if there is one bull, all cattle will follow that bull, but if there are two bulls in a kraal, these are the results,” he said.





Hlabano said it was up to the party’s leadership to act on the matter.

The Nomination Court sat at the Bulawayo City Council chambers at City Hall from 10am up to 4pm and 41 candidates successfully filed their papers, while one was rejected.

The outcome of the Nomination Court was announced by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission presiding officer Mrs Sithembiso Khuphe after 5pm due to delays by one of the CCC candidates Mr Bekithemba Nyathi, whose papers were not in order.

For Ward 8, all aspiring candidates’ papers were accepted. Chronicle