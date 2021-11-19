HEXCO EXAMS IN TURMOIL AS TEACHERS QUIT INVIGILATING

HIGHER Education Examination Council (Hexco) examinations which began on Monday were yesterday thrown into turmoil after teachers quit invigilating the examinations demanding payment for the services.
This comes as teachers have notified the Zimbabwe Schools
Examination Council (Zimsec) of a similar boycott starting Monday when Ordinary
and Advanced level examinations kick-off.
Zimsec has refused to pay teachers for invigilation
services, claiming the responsibility falls under their employer, the Public
Service Commission (PSC).
But the PSC also denied responsibility, shifting blame to
the Primary and Secondary Education ministry.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ)
secretary-general Raymond Majongwe yesterday confirmed that their members quit
invigilating Hexco examinations.
Majongwe said they wrote to PSC chairperson Vincent Hungwe
informing him of their plans to also boycott Zimsec examinations.
In the letter, PTUZ told Hungwe that the union was
concerned that responsible authorities were distancing themselves from paying
teachers to invigilate.
“Mr chairman, you will remember that in our meeting with
Zimec, MOPSE, unions and the PSC, you undertook to take up the agreement we
reached over payment with the Finance and Economic Development ministry,” PTUZ
said.
“It is, therefore, unfortunate that Public Service minister
(Paul) Mavima is quoted in a national newspaper as saying that it is in fact
the responsibility of the Primary and Secondary Education ministry to create
contracts between Zimsec and teachers in relation to invigilation.
“Whatever the case might be, we would like to advise your
good offices that our members will no longer be able to invigilate examinations
run by Zimsec and Hexco. The no-contract no-invigilation principle has already
kicked into action.”
Educators’ Union of Zimbabwe Tapedza Zhou said boycotting
examinations was the only way to push authorities to pay teachers for services
rendered.
Neither the Primary and Secondary Education ministry nor
Zimsec is prepared to own up the responsibility for paying invigilators,” Zhou
said.
“However, none of them ever said that invigilators must not
be paid. They accept that invigilators must be paid. It’s just that they have
forgotten who between themselves have a responsibility to pay invigilators. If
we stop invigilating, the father of this baby will soon hand himself over.”
But Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro said the ministry was unmoved by the boycott.
“Invigilation and teaching in class are two separate
issues. Invigilation can be conducted by anyone. What is important is that
learning is going on well and pupils are catching up on their syllabi,
preparing for their exams,” Ndoro said.
“We know teachers are providing quality, relevant and
inclusive services to our learners throughout the country, despite those claims
that they have withdrawn services.” Newsday
