CHAMISA VIOLENCE EXPOSES COPS

The surge in cases of political violence in Zimbabwe ahead of the 2023 elections has put police under the spotlight with analysts saying the law enforcement agency is showing bias by not taking action against perpetrators linked to the ruling Zanu PF.
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s convoy was last
attacked on several occasions by Zanu PF activists as the country’s leading
opposition leader held grassroots meetings across Manicaland province.
On October 19, the party said Chamisa’s car was shot at by
suspected Zanu PF activists in Nyanga.
It was the second attack inside a week after the opposition
leader’s convoy was blocked by Zanu PF supporters in Masvingo as he moved
across the province to meet MDC Alliance supporters.
Videos and pictures of known Zanu PF activists that were
involved in the attacks have been circulating on social media without any
police action.
Fadzayi Mahere, MDC Alliance spokesperson, said the
behaviour of the police had led to erosion of trust in the institution.
Mahere, who was responding to claims by the police that the
MDC Alliance was refusing to cooperate in investigations into the shooting
incident, said law enforcement agents had failed to act against Zanu PF activists
despite evidence of their violent conduct being all over social media.
“They (police) have not exercised objectivity in their
dealings with us since the political violence started,” Mahere said.
“There is a confidence gap that makes it hard for us to
trust that they will carry out their duties constitutionally.”
Mahere said during Chamisa’s tours, instead of ensuring the
safety and security of persons and property in line with their constitutional
obligations, the police were either turning a blind eye or were complicit in
the violence.
“The onus is on the police to demonstrate that they are
objective. They have a history of prejudging these matters and turning on the
victims,” she added.
“We saw what they did with the MDC trio and several other
victims of political violence and torture. We know their modus operandi.”
Mahere said it was worrying that days after the video
footage of Zanu PF activists attacking Chamisa’s convoys in Masvingo and
Manicaland, nothing had been done to account for the perpetrators.
“Four days after the video footage of the perpetrators of
the violence went viral, why have no arrests been made?
“Why are the police allowing Zanu PF to erect illegal
roadblocks and disturb free movement of vehicles?
“We call into question the professionalism and independence
of the police who have actively worked against us in the past throughout the
course of this citizen conversation tour.
“They have been taking instructions from Zanu PF ‘thugs’ at
roadblocks and shielding the perpetrators of violence committed against us.”
Last year police were heavily criticised after they
arrested three MDC Alliance officials Joanna Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and
Netsai Marova after the trio was allegedly abducted and sexually abused.
The activists were instead accused of stage-managing their
abduction. Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova are still appearing before the courts
over the alleged offences.
University of Zimbabwe political scientist Eldred
Masunungure said it was essential for the law enforcement agencies to uphold
the rule of law, which he said was an important pillar of democracy, through
exercising independence from political parties in dealing with violations.
“Political violence is not a new phenomenon in Zimbabwe,”
Masunungure told The Standard.
“That has been the case since 1980, and we have seen
impunity against the perpetrators, mostly of the ruling Zanu PF.
“What has been very common is the persecution of those
political players that seem to be threatening the establishment.
“But that has implications on the political atmosphere as
it will not promote a level political ground.
“As the situation is right now, we are likely to witness an
election that is similar to the previous ones, those that are coupled with
violence, and those that will eventually be disputed.”
In the run up to the 2008 presidential run-off election,
security forces were accused of spearheading violence against opposition
supporters.
Over 300 opposition supporters were killed in the violence
that also displaced thousands when the late former leader Robert Mugabe wanted
to overturn his first round poll defeat to the late MDC-T leader Morgan
Tsvangirai.
Tsvangirai was forced to pull out of the polls due to the
violence
Human Rights Watch Southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga
said there was a culture of impunity in Zimbabwe.
“The victims of human rights abuses are denied their right
to justice and an effective remedy.
“Perpetrators of abuses enjoy de facto immunity from arrest
and prosecution by virtue of their association with Zanu PF,” Mavhinga said.
“Action againts past and on-going political violence is
essential if Zimbabwe is to end violence and restore the rule of law.
“With elections coming up in 2023, the lack of
accountability and justice for past abuses raises the spectre of further
violence and poses a significant obstacle to the holding of free, fair, and
credible elections.
“Unless the police find the political will to impartially
investigate, prosecute, and ensure appropriate punishment and reparations,
human rights violations will continue.”
The Zimbabwe Peace Project said police were acting in a
partisan manner; colluded with ruling party activists in blocking opposition
MDC Alliance activities, which was promoting public violence.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
he was out of office and could not comment on the matter.
Zanu PF acting party spokesperson Michael Bimha stuck to
the ruling party’s stance that the opposition was staging managing the attacks.
“Allegations that Zanu PF was involved in the alleged
violent cases are baseless and mischievous,” Bimha said.
“The ruling party is an independent institution from the
police.
“There is nothing that has been presented so far to link
the party to accusations of interfering with the course of justice.”
He added: “We know the opposition shenanigans.
“Whenever there is a high ranking official in the country
they want to put on a fake show that there are human rights abuses so that the
sanctions that were imposed on Zimbabwe remain in force.
“Sanctions are meant to disrupt successful plans by
President Emmerson Mnangagwa aimed at turning around the economy, but the
tricks will not succeed.”
However, the claim by Bimha contradicted party acting
political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, who claimed Masvingo villagers were
behind the attacks because they did not want to be addressed by Chamisa.
