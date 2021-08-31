PUPIL GOES TO COURT TO BLOCK TEACHERS STRIKE ACTION

A PUPIL at Mafuko Primary School in Gwanda district, Matabeleland South province has approached the High Court seeking an order interdicting public schools teachers from striking over poor salaries and working conditions.
Teachers’ welfare issues have come under the spotlight as
schools reopened yesterday following a Covid-19 induced long break.
Examination classes resumed face-to-face lessons yesterday
while the rest of learners are returning to the classroom next Monday.
The minor Amohelang Ulukile Dube (9), who is being
represented by her grandmother, Ms Senzeni Nyathi, through her lawyers Ndove
and Associates, filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court in
Bulawayo.
The applicant wants a court order barring teachers from
interrupting learning through embarking on an industrial action.
In papers before the court, the Zimbabwe Teachers
Association (Zimta), Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions,
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union
of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), the chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Dr
Vincent Hungwe, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema, Minister
of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima and Minister
of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, were cited as
respondents.
The application follows recent threats by teachers not to
resume work in the event that their demands for better working conditions are
not met by the Government. They are demanding that Government pays them US$550
or its equivalent in local currency.
In her founding affidavit, Ms Nyathi said the actions of
the cited teachers unions and their members to refuse to take up classes over
salary grievances and working conditions coupled with the non-intervention of
the Government, constitutes a violation of the children’s right to education as
enshrined in sections 75 and 81 of the Constitution.
She wants the teachers’ unions together with their members
interdicted from boycotting classes with all teachers being directed to report
for duty within 48 hours of the granting of the order.
“I further seek ancillary relief to the effect that the
Government be ordered and mandated to provide teaching staff to ensure that
there would be no interruption of teaching services or classes at all public
primary and secondary schools in Zimbabwe so that the children’s right to
education is not violated,” said Ms Nyathi.
The applicant said in the event that teachers refuse to
comply, Government should be directed to take all measures to ensure that there
is no interruption of classes at all public schools.
Ms Nyathi said learners have lost the whole academic year
due to the stalemate between the Government and the teachers unions over salary
issues.
“Sometimes, at Mafuko Primary School, there would be a
skeleton staff throughout the entire term. Such skeleton staff normally resorts
to an undesirable scenario whereby different grades are combined and taught by
one teacher and this compromises the quality of learning as the level of
competence between different grades is not the same,” she said.
“At times, the whole school is left with only one teacher
who will not afford to teach all the grades. The Government seems to be
indifferent to the plight of our children in the schools as they have done
nothing to remedy the situation.”
Ms Nyathi said the impasse between teachers and Government
is affecting learners throughout the country. Chronicle
