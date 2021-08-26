MAN RAPES HIS SHOP KEEPER

A Dzivaresekwa man landed in the dock yesterday after he reportedly raped his shop keeper.

Panganai Chijaka was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that on July 6 in the afternoon and in the Harare CBD the complainant met Chijaka who was carrying a box of cooking oil and he told her that he was looking for a shop keeper at his tuck shop in Dzivarasekwa 3.

The complainant accepted the offer arranged to meet at Chijaka’s place the following day.On July 7, the complainant started working at the tuckshop and at around 3pm when she was knocking off duty Chijaka locked the door from inside and grabbed the complainant by the neck and she wrestled him.

He bit her on the left cheek and overpowered her then removed her jeans and underwear whilst pointing a blue knife on her neck then had sexual intercourse with the without her consent and without protection.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and was referred to the hospital for medical examination and the medical affidavit will be produced in court as evidence.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro