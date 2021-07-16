PONZI SCHEME CASHIER KIDNAPPED AT GUNPOINT

A 73-year-old man yesterday appeared in court on allegations of kidnapping and extorting US$120 000 from a cashier who was employed by a Ponzi scheme firm in Borrowdale, Harare and her husband at gun point.

Ackim Hunda, who is believed to be employed at Zanu PF headquarters, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with kidnapping and extortion.

He is alleged to have kidnapped Patricia Kuzomba and Marufu Chipondoro from Mabvuku at gun point and forced them to sign for the said money and properties at a Harare law firm.

Hunda was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga, who remanded him to August 18.

It is the State allegations that on December 14 last year Hunda teamed up with some of his accomplices and went to Tafara I High School in Mabvuku where they allegedly kidnapped Chipondoro at gunpoint.

Hunda and his accomplices are alleged to have taken Chipondoro to his offices at Zanu PF Headquarters where they allegedly threatened him with disappearance of his wife Patricia Kuzomba in the event that she does not bow down to their demands.

Chipondoro’s wife used to work at KWD Ponzi scheme firm as a cashier where Allen Dzobo and Evidence Fatah had invested US$60 000 and US$21 500 respectively.

Hunda and his accomplices were demanding that Kuzomba pays them back the money as she was the one who had received the investments.

The court heard that Hunda and his team forced the couple to sign agreement of sale of a house in Norton for US$60 000, Toyota Hilux for US$21 500.

The agreement of sale were allegedly made at Rusinahama-Rabvukwa Attorneys at Brentwood Chambers before the couple was released.