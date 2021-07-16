PONZI SCHEME CASHIER KIDNAPPED AT GUNPOINT

A 73-year-old man yesterday appeared in court on allegations of kidnapping and extorting US$120 000 from a cashier who was employed by a Ponzi scheme firm in Borrowdale, Harare and her husband at gun point.
Ackim Hunda, who is believed to be employed at Zanu PF
headquarters, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with kidnapping
and extortion.
He is alleged to have kidnapped Patricia Kuzomba and Marufu
Chipondoro from Mabvuku at gun point and forced them to sign for the said money
and properties at a Harare law firm.
Hunda was not asked to plead to the charges when he
appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga, who remanded him to August 18.
It is the State allegations that on December 14 last year
Hunda teamed up with some of his accomplices and went to Tafara I High School
in Mabvuku where they allegedly kidnapped Chipondoro at gunpoint.
Hunda and his accomplices are alleged to have taken
Chipondoro to his offices at Zanu PF Headquarters where they allegedly
threatened him with disappearance of his wife Patricia Kuzomba in the event
that she does not bow down to their demands.
Chipondoro’s wife used to work at KWD Ponzi scheme firm as
a cashier where Allen Dzobo and Evidence Fatah had invested US$60 000 and US$21
500 respectively.
Hunda and his accomplices were demanding that Kuzomba pays
them back the money as she was the one who had received the investments.
The court heard that Hunda and his team forced the couple
to sign agreement of sale of a house in Norton for US$60 000, Toyota Hilux for
US$21 500.
The agreement of sale were allegedly made at
Rusinahama-Rabvukwa Attorneys at Brentwood Chambers before the couple was
released.
