WADYAJENA : CHINA IS IRREPLACEABLE

CHINA has proven to be an irreplaceable partner to Zimbabwe amid difficult challenges, including the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and poverty, Sadc parliamentarians heard yesterday.
Speaking at a virtual seminar for the National People’s of
China (NPC) and the Parliaments of four African countries: Zimbabwe, Liberia,
Namibia and South Africa, Gokwe-North legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena said
Zimbabwe had ensured farm workers were among the first to be vaccinated, thanks
to vaccines from China, as they play a key role in poverty alleviation.
“Among our highest national priorities as African countries
are poverty alleviation and development, with a view of achieving the type of social
and economic prosperity that is enjoyed in The People’s Republic of China, and
so, we are grateful to the NPC for sharing their experience and knowledge with
us,” Wadyajena, who is the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Lands,
Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement, said.
“He (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) regards China as one of
Zimbabwe’s most important and closest partners and often cites China’s
non-interference policy and unparalleled progress as something to applaud and
emulate.”
The meeting was attended by Chen Xiwen, chairman of the
Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee of the NPC among several other
representatives and parliamentarians from Liberia, Namibia, South Africa and
Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe was among the first African governments to adopt
the Look East policy over 20 years ago after relations with the West soured
over Harare’s alleged human rights abuses and electoral theft by the ruling
Zanu PF party. Newsday
