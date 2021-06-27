MUTSVANGWA : WHY YOUTHS ARE JOINING ZANU PF

MORE youths are lining up to join the ruling party Zanu-PF, attracted by economic policies that the party has put in place and resulted in improved lives for the people.

Addressing a Provincial Coordination Committee meeting in Masvingo recently, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman and Zanu-PF Politburo member Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa has brought hope to the people and the period of non-governmental organisation meddling in the politics of the country was drawing to an end.

“I urge you to continue mobilising the youths that they love the party, it was difficult for them to love the party before when the economy was being run badly but now with President Mnangagwa the youths now have hope, that’s why you see them asking for the (party) cards.

“Continue mobilising the youths because you now have tangible evidence that will make them have confidence in where we are going as a county. The era of NGOs in Zimbabwean politics is coming to a close because the President has shown he can do better things to the economy. There is no more role for the wayward NGOs in the politics of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Amb Mutsvangwa said the President was unifying the nation and they are confident about the direction in which is the country is going.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira warned against the use of the social media to blackmail fellow members others.

“I urge you to use WhatsApp and other social media platforms for development, use it for building the party and not for personal gains and blackmailing the party,” he said. Sunday Mail