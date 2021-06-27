MUTSVANGWA : WHY YOUTHS ARE JOINING ZANU PF

MORE youths are lining up to join the ruling party Zanu-PF, attracted by economic policies that the party has put in place and resulted in improved lives for the people.
Addressing a Provincial Coordination Committee meeting in
Masvingo recently, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association
chairman and Zanu-PF Politburo member Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said
President Mnangagwa has brought hope to the people and the period of
non-governmental organisation meddling in the politics of the country was
drawing to an end.
“I urge you to continue mobilising the youths that they
love the party, it was difficult for them to love the party before when the
economy was being run badly but now with President Mnangagwa the youths now
have hope, that’s why you see them asking for the (party) cards.
“Continue mobilising the youths because you now have
tangible evidence that will make them have confidence in where we are going as
a county. The era of NGOs in Zimbabwean politics is coming to a close because
the President has shown he can do better things to the economy. There is no
more role for the wayward NGOs in the politics of Zimbabwe,” he said.
Amb Mutsvangwa said the President was unifying the nation
and they are confident about the direction in which is the country is going.
Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra
Chadzamira warned against the use of the social media to blackmail fellow
members others.
“I urge you to use WhatsApp and other social media
platforms for development, use it for building the party and not for personal
gains and blackmailing the party,” he said. Sunday Mail
