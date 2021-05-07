TRUCK DRIVER REMOVES NEW TYRES WITH OLD ONES : JAILED

A CROSS-BORDER truck driver who stole two tyres from a truck he was driving and replaced them with worn-out ones has been jailed for 12 months.
Cosmas Chipapami (45) of DRC section in Empumalanga, Hwange
and is employed as a truck driver by Prime Africa Transport, was convicted on
his own plea to theft of trust property by Hwange magistrate Ms Gladmore
Mushove.
He was lucky to escape the agony of jail life after Ms
Mushove suspended three months on condition of good behaviour and a further
five months on condition that Chipapami performs 175 hours of community service
at Hwange Magistrates’ Courts.
The remaining four months were suspended on condition
Chipapami restitutes the company $57 440 by June 30 this year.
Prosecuting, Ms Jamesina Makanza said the complainant is
Prime Africa Transport represented by its loss control officer Mr Alexio
Chikaonda.
“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the period
extending from 25 March 2021 and 20 April 2021, the accused person was given a
truck loaded with foundry coke to deliver in DRC. He removed two new tyres and
replaced them with old ones that were worn out,” said Ms Makanza.
The offence was discovered by Mr Chikaonda when he
inspected the truck. He also discovered that a jack was missing.
Investigations led to the arrest of Chipapami. The total
value of the stolen property was US$685 and nothing was recovered. Chronicle
