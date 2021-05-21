GOOD SAMARITAN KILLS NEIGHBOR

Police in Chinamhora, Mashonaland East province, have arrested a Good Samaritan who turned villain after he fatally struck his neighbour with a knobkerrie in a bid to stop a family row.

The suspect, Johane Phiri (55) of Kadyausavi village who is accused of killing his neighbour Manyowa Chimukondo (41), is also facing attempted murder charges after he struck the deceased’s wife Mildred Muchinja (22) with the same weapon.

Muchinja is currently battling for life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday.

“It is disturbing to note that people continue to kill one another over petty issues. Life is precious hence the need for people to exercise restraint if they are caught in any dispute. Use of violence should not be an option,” he said.

According to police, on May 16, at around 7.30pm, Chimukondo was at his homestead together with his wife when they had an altercation with their nephew John Zhuwaki. Phiri allegedly rushed to Chimukondo’s homestead where he restrained the couple from assaulting Zhuwaki.

The couple then turned allegedly to the suspect and assaulted him with fists all over the body. In the ensuing melee, Phiri pulled a metal knobkerrie from his jacket and struck Chimukondo once on the jaws.

The suspect then charged towards Machinja and struck her all over the body using the same weapon. Machinja shouted for help while fleeing from the scene.

A neighbour, Danai Ngoroma (48) rushed to the scene and managed to calm the atmosphere.

Ngoroma escorted the suspect to his place of residence and on their way, Phiri realised that he had left his sandals at the scene. He returned to the crime scene searching for the suspect’s sandals and saw Chimukondo lying on the ground facing upwards, bleeding profusely.

The matter was reported at Chinamhora Police Station, leading to Phiri’s arrest. Machinja was referred to Makumbe District Hospital for treatment where she was transferred to Parirenyatwa for further attention. Newsday