TWO BROTHERS FIGHT OVER ZUPCO BUSES

Two siblings are at each other’s throat over alleged change of ownership on three buses that are currently operating under the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) franchise.

William Munyoro has dragged his brother Tendai to court accusing him of barring him access to the three buses after receiving them through a shipment on his behalf via Walvis Bay, Namibia in 2019.

According to the summons, William is demanding the three buses a Mercedes 0405 TEC, Van Hool AB-BC and an Airport Bus Evo 0405 or that his brother pays him the US$49 559, 90 he used to purchase the vehicles.

Rusitu Power Corporation (Private) Limited and ZUPCO are cited as respondents.

“William discovered that Tendai had fraudulently changed the ownership of the buses into the name of Rusitu Power Corporation (Private) Limited. William has no relationship whatsoever with Rusitu Power Cooperation company.

“Tendai went on to contract the buses to ZUPCO without William’s knowledge and consent,” wrote William’s lawyers.

He says he had undertaken to reimburse Tendai on all extra costs incurred at the border. “Tendai advised William that he had proceeded to pay USD$2 400 at the border being a short fall which had been levied on clearance charges and to which William was to reimburse him.

“Several efforts to repossess the buses have been fruitless as Tendai refused to release them to Plaintiff,” reads the papers.

Now, William is seeking relief from the court claiming he had already suffered a financial prejudice.

The buses were bought in Denmark and Netherlands in October 2019. Tendai is yet to respond to the summons. H Metro