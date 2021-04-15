TWO BROTHERS FIGHT OVER ZUPCO BUSES

Two siblings are at each other’s throat over alleged change of ownership on three buses that are currently operating under the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) franchise.
William Munyoro has dragged his brother Tendai to court
accusing him of barring him access to the three buses after receiving them
through a shipment on his behalf via Walvis Bay, Namibia in 2019.
According to the summons, William is demanding the three
buses a Mercedes 0405 TEC, Van Hool AB-BC and an Airport Bus Evo 0405 or that
his brother pays him the US$49 559, 90 he used to purchase the vehicles.
Rusitu Power Corporation (Private) Limited and ZUPCO are
cited as respondents.
“William discovered that Tendai had fraudulently changed
the ownership of the buses into the name of Rusitu Power Corporation (Private)
Limited. William has no relationship whatsoever with Rusitu Power Cooperation
company.
“Tendai went on to contract the buses to ZUPCO without
William’s knowledge and consent,” wrote William’s lawyers.
He says he had undertaken to reimburse Tendai on all extra
costs incurred at the border. “Tendai advised William that he had proceeded to
pay USD$2 400 at the border being a short fall which had been levied on
clearance charges and to which William was to reimburse him.
“Several efforts to repossess the buses have been fruitless
as Tendai refused to release them to Plaintiff,” reads the papers.
Now, William is seeking relief from the court claiming he
had already suffered a financial prejudice.
The buses were bought in Denmark and Netherlands in October
2019. Tendai is yet to respond to the summons. H Metro
