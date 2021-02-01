NEW MEDICAL SCHOOL FOR ZIM

A group of Zimbabwean health experts based in the United Kingdom (UK) have combined forces with the Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ) to develop a Medical School and Teaching Hospital and a pharmaceutical plant at the institution.
The investment, which is estimated to cost US$450 million,
is being set up within the medical enterprise economic zone, and is anchored
around academic medical teaching, research and highly-specialised clinical
services.
In an interview, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UK, Colonel
Christian Katsande (Retired) said Professor Ian Chikanza, a Zimbabwean
consultant physician in Rheumatology (Adult and Paediatric) based in the UK,
was working with CUZ, as part of luring investors to the country.
Ambassador Katsande said the initiative was envisaged to
strengthen the health care system in Zimbabwe, putting the country at the
frontier of medicine and making Harare a leading centre of medical excellence
in Africa.
“This facility is also expected to lead in the drug
development and production as well as supply of the much-needed generic drugs
in Zimbabwe and SADC member states,” he said.
“This state-of-the-art teaching hospital is expected to
provide highly-specialised medical services and attract medical tourism.”
A pharmaceutical company will also be established to ensure
that all drugs are available for the medical centre and other hospitals in
Zimbabwe and the region.
“The funding for the project is being pursued,” said
Ambassador Katsande. The entire investment is estimated to cost US$450
million.”
The project will include a US$120 million 200-bed hotel for
medical visitors/tourists to be built not too far from the hospital site. GE
Healthcare will provide the majority of the latest state-of-the-art medical equipment.
The hospital will be paperless and will use the latest
Electronic Health Records system being developed by a team set up by Prof
Chikanza.
The Embassy is also engaging Zimbabwean professionals in
the UK health sector to set up the Zimbabwe-UK Health Alliance.
“The Alliance is envisaged to be an umbrella organisation
for UK institutions and organisations undertaking healthcare capacity building
activities in Zimbabwe,” said Ambassador Katsande.
“It is expected to be a mechanism to support and better
coordinate its member organisations and ensure that their activities are in
sync with the priorities of the Zimbabwe Government.”
The main objective of the Health Alliance is to support
health care and the public sector in Zimbabwe.
It will focus on identification and evaluation of health
challenges in Zimbabwe and provide innovative interventions drawn from the
expertise, experience and skill sets of its members and partners.
The Zimbabwe-UK Health Alliance is also expected to provide
a platform to explore opportunities for learning and development for health
workers and institutions in both Zimbabwe and the UK, improve coordination
among UK organisations’ activities and contributions to the health sector in
Zimbabwe, facilitate training and exchanges of knowledge and expertise, and
coordinate outreach programmes and volunteering activities by diaspora health
practitioners. Herald
