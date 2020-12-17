FORM THREE PUPIL PREGNANT : TWO MEN ARRESTED

A FORM Three pupil at a high school in Bulawayo who slept with two men aged 23 and 26 is in a quandary after she fell pregnant and allegedly doesn’t know the father of her unborn child.

The 15-year-old girl from Mzilikazi suburb and whose name is being withheld for ethical reasons is reportedly 10 weeks pregnant.

The matter came to light following the arrest of her alleged lovers Mhlomuleli Nkomazana and Welcome Sibanda.

Circumstances are that on an unknown date but sometime in the month of September 2020, one of the alleged lovers Sibanda invited the girl who is doing Form Three at Mzilikazi High School to his house.

The seemingly suspecting girl responded to the invitation when she proceeded to Sibanda’s place.

It is reported that upon arrival she found Sibanda in the house and the latter quickly allowed her to get inside. While inside the house, he instructed her to sit on his bed.

It is yet to be proven that after sometime, Sibanda then went on to solicit for sex from the girl and she agreed. After she agreed the two had unprotected sex.

It is reported that from that day the two started having sex several times and on different occasions without protection.

It is also reported that at the same time the girl was also sleeping with Nkomazana behind Sibanda’s back.

Meanwhile, neighbours who were reportedly monitoring the girl’s shenanigans with Sibanda alerted her mother who later confronted her.

After being confronted, the girl revealed that she was not only sleeping with Sibanda but with Nkomazana as well.

The matter was reported to the police leading to both Sibanda and Nkomazana’s arrest. A medical examination which was carried out on the girl later revealed that she was 10 weeks pregnant.

For the offence the duo appeared separately before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Nkomazana, however, didn’t waste the court’s time when he quickly pleaded guilty and was convicted and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment of which five months were suspended for three years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 10 months were suspended on condition that he completes 350 hours of unpaid service at the Master of the High Court in Bulawayo.

Sibanda who was remanded out of custody on $2 000 bail during his initial appearance last week was on Tuesday issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to attend court for trial. B Metro