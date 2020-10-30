IMPALA : TWO STUDENTS CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING

TWO students from Harare Institute of Technology yesterday appeared in court on allegations of forcing their way into Impala Motor Spares and detaining its employees whom they accused of causing the arrest of their leader Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Prince Gora (24) and Youngerson Matete were facing charges of kidnapping, of participating in a gathering with the intent to commit public violence, and of breaching the peace or bigotry when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

They were remanded in custody to November 12 and advised to apply bail at the High Court since magistrates cannot grant bail on serious charges of violence.

The court heard that on October 15 Gora and Matete and their accomplices, who are still at large, connived to go to Impala Motor Spares along Agostinho Neto (formerly Speke) Avenue.

On arrival they used chains and a padlock to lock the entrance to the shop so trapping the employees. They they demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Takudzwa Ngadziore, who had been remanded in custody for participating in a gathering with the intent to commit public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry, which had occurred at Impala Car Rentals on September 8.

The court heard that the accused persons told the employees that Ngadziore was their commander and Impala Car Rentals had caused his detention at the remand prison. They allegedly displayed placards to members of the public encouraging them to not to buy from the shop.

It is the State’s case that after the demonstration the accused persons left the placards at the entrance and the employees locked inside.

The employees were later rescued by the police who also removed the placards. Herald