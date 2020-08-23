ZANU PF GOES FOR ELECTIONS IN BYO





ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province will today hold elections to choose an interim executive committee that will steer the party forward and instill discipline among members.





Bulawayo Province has been without an executive following the dissolution of structures in 2019 and was operating under the chairmanship of Politburo Member Cde Absalom Sikhosana who died in May. Addressing party members at Davies Hall in Bulawayo yesterday, the National Political Commissar, Cde Victor Matemadanda, said his visit was to pave way for the electoral process.





“We want to re-introduce a provincial structure but in an interim capacity for Bulawayo and we are convinced this is going to cause better management of the party in the region. We have done the introduction and we are going to look at the curriculum vitaes of the elected District Coordinating Committees members. Those interested should indicate the positions that they want to contest for. If it is felt that they can contest then they can go ahead and we declare winners,” he said.





Cde Matemadanda also spoke of the need to instill and maintain discipline in the party. This comes after the suspension of a member of the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) in Bulawayo area five over allegations of misconduct.





“We are saying this party is driven by discipline and if we find that in an area there is misbehaving then we deal with that. In fact, the party is dealing with those issues. Even in the Politburo people have been suspended and some have been expelled, the party is emphasising on the need for discipline,” he said.





Cde Matemadanda stressed the need for cadres to behave in a manner consistent with the values of the party.





“The President has said we must build cadreship of the party, it is a course that everyone in the leadership is going to go through so that we understand what it means to be a member of the party or a cadre of the party. Zanu-PF is a party with ethics and regulations,” he said.





He added; “What we do as Zanu-PF must not tamper with the values of the Unity Accord, if you do not understand what it is then consult with those that are in the know. It is very important that any generation of leadership that comes, recognises the Unity Accord.”





Cde Matemadanda also castigated the organisers of the failed 31 July demonstrations saying it was only a social media fuss and nothing more.





“There was a demonstration planned for 31 July 2020, it was only noise from the Twitter brigade and absence of actual people on the ground. Those who organised the demonstrations then addressed the nation saying they did not want to have an actual march but wanted the country to shut down and considered their plan as a ‘success’. But now we are seeing the Americans saying there are abuses of human rights as people did not take to the streets, how, when the organisers said they had successfully launched a demonstration,” he said.



