WE WILL COME DOWN HARD ON ROGUE COPS : ZRP





Police officers who harbour or connive with wanted criminals to commit crimes will be arrested without fear or favour, and in the worst case be dismissed from their duties.





The remarks come after a serving Beitbridge policeman was arrested this week for harbouring and assisting seven armed robbers including Zimbabwe’s most wanted criminal, Musa Taj Abdul.





In an interview, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to the public to assist them with information that might result in action being taken against such errant police officers.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police condemns in the strongest terms the involvement of police officers in criminal acts. Police officers who connive, abet and act as accomplices to the commission of offences which include robbery, will be severely dealt with in terms of the country’s laws,” Asst Comm Nyathi.





“The ZRP therefore appeals to members of the public to come forward with information on police officers who are working with criminals to commit crime.





“No stone will be left unturned in a bid to cleanse the Zimbabwe Republic Police of criminal elements. The arrest of Constable Tapiwa Mangoma is a case in point.”





Asst Comm Nyathi applauded the public for the support they provided which enabled the arrests of notorious and highly wanted armed robbers in the country.





“May this cooperation continue to ensure a crime-free nation for the benefit of all Zimbabweans and visitors.





“The public should feel free to phone Harare on 0242 748836, Bulawayo 0292 885479 and WhatsApp on 0712800197 to report any criminal activity in the country,” he said.





The gang of eight wanted suspected armed robbers, including the notorious Musa Taj Abdul (46) and their police officer host, was arrested in a major raid in Beitbridge on Monday.





Police are still looking for four other suspects who fled the raid.





Warrants of arrest for Taj Abdul date back to 1999, with further warrants in 2005 and 2006, and has been sidestepping attempts to arrest him until Monday.





His accomplices have warrants outstanding from 2018 and 2019.





Police have been chasing Taj Abdul for close to two decades, but his run came to a crashing end on Monday when he was nabbed together with a fired former Masvingo Central police officer, Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29), Liberty Mupamhanga (29), Prince Makodza (31), Godfrey Mupamhanga (27), Charles Lundu (47) and Innocent Jairos (32).



