MASHAKADA : FOREX SYSTEM HAS FAILED

“With the introduction of the auction system, the official rate rose from US$1:$57 to US$1:$83 as at August 23, 2020. In my view, it is just the official rate that has caught up with the parallel market rate. The premium still exists. For example, as at August 23, the parallel market rate was US$1:$120 compared to the official rate of US$1:$83, which means that the auction rate is a moving target. It will never catch up or be at par with the parallel market for the following reasons: Importers will supplement what they get at the auction from the parallel market in order to meet their full import requirements and the diaspora remittances are around US$150 million per month. This is money getting directly into people’s pockets. This money is liquidated on the parallel market,” he said.