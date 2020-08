FIRST LADY OF NAMIBIA : 10 RULES FOR ASPIRING POLITICIANS

“The system can be changed, but it will first try to eat you. I believe that to see real reform you need to get into the belly of the beast. I struggle to convince capable young people to work in the public sector or join politics, as they often feel that there is no upward mobility. They feel there’s too much backstabbing, remuneration is too little, and they aren’t being taken seriously. Get in, in order to make a difference. Understand that there is a price to pay. What you must always understand is that when you are trying to change the system, the system is trying to change you. It’s important to not become so blinded that you can’t see when something is going very wrong. If you find yourselves always angry, frustrated, in needless disagreement with your principles, then you need to introspect.”