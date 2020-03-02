HWENDE CASE : STATE WINS





THE State has sought the authority of the ministry of Home Affairs to travel to Twitter headquarters in Nothern Ireland and institute extra territorial investigations into MDC secretary-general Chalton Hwende’s tweet.







Hwende is facing subversion charges, but has disowned a Twitter post that the prosecution is relying on to pin him to the allegations.





When he appeared in court on Friday represented by Tendai Biti and Harrison Nkomo, prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti sought a postponement of the case to enable their representative to get authority and travel.





Nkomo opposed the application and moved for Hwende’s removal from remand, arguing the State was not serious in having the matter prosecuted.





“This is a classic case of incompetence on the part of the State considering that the accused person first appeared in court on March 6 last year and there were subsequent remands that followed for a period of one year and 23 days,” Nkomo submitted.







Mugwagwa deferred the ruling to today. According to the State, Hwende’s Twitter posts allegedly incited the public to overthrow the constitutionally-elected government of Zimbabwe by engaging in mass protests characterised by violence and hooliganism.





“We can’t continue on this trajectory of failure and kwashiorkor of leadership. Enough is enough?





“In January, citizens must organise themselves for a complete shutdown of the country. Stay at home, no one will shoot you,” read one of the posts Hwende allegedly posted.

“We voted for @nelsonchamisa and we must be prepared like the thousands of gallant liberation struggle heroes to die defending our right to choose the president of our choice #2019ChamisamuOffice.”



