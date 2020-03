GOVT BANS EXTRA LESSONS PAYMENTS

“There are those enrichment lessons during the holidays under the non-formal education programmes where the schools apply to the provincial education director that they want to catch up on the syllabus over a two-week period since they must allow the learners to rest as well. So those holiday enrichment programmes we don’t stop them because, the teachers will have seen the gaps and would agree on a province or district by district level when they meet and those ones have their own regulations. They can do them but at a zero budget so that they allow children to catch up and that is only for exam classes,” said Mrs Thabela. Chronicle