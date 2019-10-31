66 ZUPCO BUSES ARRIVE





SIXTY-SIX Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) buses have arrived in the country in a development that will further ease transport challenges.





The fleet of Golden Dragon buses started arriving in the country via Beitbridge Border post on Sunday evening.





The Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Jennifer Mhlanga, in a telephone interview yesterday, confirmed the arrival of the buses.





“I confirm the arrival of the 66 buses procured by the Government at the Beitbridge Border post. His Excellency, the President of the Second Republic, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa would like to see the Zupco public transportation programme spreading its tentacles to rural routes as well and as the Ministry responsible, we are definitely directed accordingly,” said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.





She said the buses are expected to be on the road soon.





Deputy Minister Mhlanga said most of them will service urban routes but some will be assigned to rural routes for the convenience of long distance travellers.





The Deputy Minister said Government remains committed to providing safe, reliable and modern transportation to the public. A further 500 buses are on the way from Belarus.





President Mnangagwa recently said Government is committed to easing transport challenges by availing reliable and affordable transport to the people in line with Vision 2030.





Zupco has also mobilised more than 200 kombis to service suburban routes across the country, with 46 kombis already operating under the scheme in Bulawayo, a development that has resulted in affordable fares for commuters.



