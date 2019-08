MOTORISTS REJECT NEW TOLLGATE FEES

Light motor vehicles now pay $10 from $2, mini buses $15 from $3, buses $20 from $4 heavy vehicles $25 from $5 and haulage trucks $50 from $10. SI 171 of 2019 also says: “It is hereby notified that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development has in terms of Section 52 of the Vehicles Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14), vehicle registration and vehicle number plate replacement is now at $400.”