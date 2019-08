FURY OVER DILUTED PETROL

According to The New York Times, E10 petrol gives one 13km less distance for every 10 litres or 1,3km less for every litre. Efficiency of the fuel falls even further with the increase in ethanol percentage. The New York Times also says that fuel performance remarkably drops as ethanol content is increased and with E85 one gets 3,2km less for every litre or 32km less for every 10 litres.