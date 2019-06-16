ZESA WORKERS PLOT STRIKE ACTION





Zimbabwe could be plunged into further darkness if energy sector workers carry out their threats to go on strike to push for salary increments.

The Zimbabwe Energy Workers’ Union (Zewu) and National Energy Workers’ Union (Newuz) on Friday issued a notice to go on industrial action after failing to agree on wage increases with the Zimbabwe Energy Industry Employment Association (Zeiea).





The petition said following a meeting between Zewu, Newuz and Zeiea, a resolution to commence the strike was agreed on if issues raised by the energy workers remained unresolved by the end of May.





The threats come at a time power utility Zesa has increased load-shedding with some areas reportedly going for 20 hours without power.





Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and other health personnel have resolved to partially offer their services this week in response to the failure by Health Services Board to address their demands for salary increments.





“On the 14th of June 2019, the Health Apex and the Health Associations convened to review the position in light of the grievances raised on 24 May. It was noted that in the meeting mentioned above that whilst there had been some attempt to address minor grievances, the most important grievance relating to remuneration of health workers vis-à-vis the economic climate had not been addressed,” said the statement.





“In light of the above, the meeting resolved to partially withdraw services for one week concurrently to reiterate the need for the Health Service Board to resolve all grievances.”



